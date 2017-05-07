City
Instagram duo captures Toronto at its most beautiful

Photographer Jaejoon Ha is just getting to know Toronto. He and his wife Eunbin Jung moved here about about a year ago from South Korea and use photography as means to explore their new city.

While the two don't always go out to shoot together, they work to edit Ha's photos in tandem. Ha's been on Instagram for about three years and has amassed nearly 35,000 followers.

Toronto shots dominate much of his feed now, but he's also traveled around the world and features photos from places across Europe, Mexico, South America and other Ontario spots, such as Ottawa and Algonquin Park. 

His favourite places to shoot include Exhibition Place and anywhere down by the lake. He likes to capture nightlife, sunsets and reflections on the water.

But at the same time, he and Jung are still getting acquainted with Toronto. "We just want to know what is real Toronto," says Jung, noting how Ha will sometimes focus on capturing scenes of ordinary life.

Unlike many other Toronto feeds, Ha's features places we don't often see on popular Instagram accounts. Of course he has the requisite shots of the Toronto sign and the Gooderham building, but he also features places in Etobicoke and the Exhibition grounds.

And he's only just getting started in Toronto.

 Jaejoon Ha

