Instagram duo captures Toronto at its most beautiful

Photographer Jaejoon Ha is just getting to know Toronto. He and his wife Eunbin Jung moved here about about a year ago from South Korea and use photography as means to explore their new city.

While the two don't always go out to shoot together, they work to edit Ha's photos in tandem. Ha's been on Instagram for about three years and has amassed nearly 35,000 followers.

A post shared by Photographer/creator (@jb.0611) on Apr 23, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Toronto shots dominate much of his feed now, but he's also traveled around the world and features photos from places across Europe, Mexico, South America and other Ontario spots, such as Ottawa and Algonquin Park.

A post shared by Photographer/creator (@jb.0611) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

His favourite places to shoot include Exhibition Place and anywhere down by the lake. He likes to capture nightlife, sunsets and reflections on the water.

A post shared by Photographer/creator (@jb.0611) on Apr 5, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

But at the same time, he and Jung are still getting acquainted with Toronto. "We just want to know what is real Toronto," says Jung, noting how Ha will sometimes focus on capturing scenes of ordinary life.

A post shared by Photographer/creator (@jb.0611) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:41pm PST

Unlike many other Toronto feeds, Ha's features places we don't often see on popular Instagram accounts. Of course he has the requisite shots of the Toronto sign and the Gooderham building, but he also features places in Etobicoke and the Exhibition grounds.

A post shared by Photographer/creator (@jb.0611) on Jun 14, 2016 at 5:11am PDT

And he's only just getting started in Toronto.