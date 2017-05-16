Huge crowds take over Yonge St. for free Meat Loaf concert

Meat Loaf fans in Toronto were doubly blessed with blue skies and a chance to see their icon for free last night.

The American rock star was in town to promote Bat Out of Hell, Jim Steinman's musical that's filled with hit songs from Meat Loaf's most iconic album.

Yesterday, cast members gave the crowds that assembled along Yonge Street a preview of the show, and Meat Loaf even chimed in with some back up vocals.

Bat Out of Hell already opened in Manchester, and it'll make its way across the pond on October 14. Tickets go on sale next week, on May 24, but it looks like Toronto's already pretty excited for this fall.