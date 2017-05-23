Here's how Toronto celebrated the long weekend

The Victoria Day long weekend in Toronto was as eventful as ever this year. While Mother Nature didn't always cooperate, inclement weather couldn't put a damper on the multitude of events going down across the city.

Beer festivals, food events, concerts, and, of course, fireworks shows popped up all over Toronto to kick off the unofficial start to summer. Even flooding at the Islands and Eastern Beaches couldn't drown out the celebration.

Here's how Toronto celebrated the Victoria Day long weekend in Toronto this year.

A post shared by Seen (@seen.on.seen) on May 21, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

For meat lovers staying in the city, there was a Rib Fest at Yonge & Dundas Square.

A post shared by Adam Upton (@adupton) on May 21, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

Slow-cooked meat wasn't the only thing on the menu at Rib Fest, though. Other offerings included blooming onions, funnel cakes, and even churros.

A post shared by Debora Christo Rosa (@decristinarosa) on May 21, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Despite steady rain on Sunday, hungry patrons still ventured out for their fill of ribs and the other fixings.

A post shared by www.viajoteca.com (@viajoteca) on May 22, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

There was also a massive food fest at Ontario Place over the long weekend.

A post shared by The 416ix Life (@the416ixlife) on May 22, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

The Culinary Ontario Festival featured gourmet eats and drinks from a variety of vendors and food trucks.

A post shared by Tru Vine Design (@truvinedesign) on May 23, 2017 at 3:38am PDT

And, as if Toronto wasn't well fed enough, the city also hosted a seafood-centric event on the water at Cabana Pool Bar.

A post shared by Leans (@yummy.toronto) on May 22, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Lobster Clam Jam was the highlight at the pool bar on the weekend, where visitors got their fill of lobster, shrimp, poutine, and much more.

A post shared by leelo (@badbishleelo) on May 21, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Fittingly, beer festivals were also a fixture over the long weekend with Toronto's Festival of Beer Spring Sessions.

A post shared by TO Beer Festival (@tobeerfestival) on May 21, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

The annual event returned to Fort York Garrison Common, and while it did rain, attendees still flocked for pints, games and live entertainment.

A post shared by reesestdot (@reesestdot) on May 21, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

What else what down over the weekend? The Waterfront Artisan Market kicked off for the season. But if you didn't make it out, don't fret — the event will be running every Saturday until October.

A post shared by Miguel Colin - Whorechata (@itswhorechata) on May 19, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Despite a rain during the planned Trinity Bellwoods Bed In, the park was a popular location over the past few days when Mother Nature cooperated.

A post shared by Official Baskin Robbins Canada (@baskinrobbinscanada) on May 19, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Some lucky visitors even scored free ice cream pizza from the Baskins-Robbins food truck.

A post shared by Stacey Xu (@betouleishungry) on May 22, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

To cap off the long weekend, the Evergreen Brick Works hosted a special edition of the Brewer's Backyard series.

A post shared by Electric Island (@electricislandto) on May 22, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Electric Island may have had to change venues, but it still brought the good vibes to Woodbine Park to kick off their season.

A post shared by SIDEWALK HUSTLE (@sidewalkhustle) on May 22, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

Also in music on Victoria Day, The XX took the stage at Echo Beach, which was thankfully not closed due to high water levels.

A post shared by Jason Tse Photography (@tsefuphoto) on May 22, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

And of course you can't forget about fireworks. Many locals took in the city's biggest firework display at Ashbridges Bay as a big finale for the long weekend.