Here's how Toronto celebrated the long weekend
The Victoria Day long weekend in Toronto was as eventful as ever this year. While Mother Nature didn't always cooperate, inclement weather couldn't put a damper on the multitude of events going down across the city.
Beer festivals, food events, concerts, and, of course, fireworks shows popped up all over Toronto to kick off the unofficial start to summer. Even flooding at the Islands and Eastern Beaches couldn't drown out the celebration.
Here's how Toronto celebrated the Victoria Day long weekend in Toronto this year.
For meat lovers staying in the city, there was a Rib Fest at Yonge & Dundas Square.
Slow-cooked meat wasn't the only thing on the menu at Rib Fest, though. Other offerings included blooming onions, funnel cakes, and even churros.
Despite steady rain on Sunday, hungry patrons still ventured out for their fill of ribs and the other fixings.
There was also a massive food fest at Ontario Place over the long weekend.
The Culinary Ontario Festival featured gourmet eats and drinks from a variety of vendors and food trucks.
And, as if Toronto wasn't well fed enough, the city also hosted a seafood-centric event on the water at Cabana Pool Bar.
Lobster Clam Jam was the highlight at the pool bar on the weekend, where visitors got their fill of lobster, shrimp, poutine, and much more.
Fittingly, beer festivals were also a fixture over the long weekend with Toronto's Festival of Beer Spring Sessions.
The annual event returned to Fort York Garrison Common, and while it did rain, attendees still flocked for pints, games and live entertainment.
What else what down over the weekend? The Waterfront Artisan Market kicked off for the season. But if you didn't make it out, don't fret — the event will be running every Saturday until October.
Despite a rain during the planned Trinity Bellwoods Bed In, the park was a popular location over the past few days when Mother Nature cooperated.
Some lucky visitors even scored free ice cream pizza from the Baskins-Robbins food truck.
To cap off the long weekend, the Evergreen Brick Works hosted a special edition of the Brewer's Backyard series.
Electric Island may have had to change venues, but it still brought the good vibes to Woodbine Park to kick off their season.
Also in music on Victoria Day, The XX took the stage at Echo Beach, which was thankfully not closed due to high water levels.
And of course you can't forget about fireworks. Many locals took in the city's biggest firework display at Ashbridges Bay as a big finale for the long weekend.
Join the conversation Load comments