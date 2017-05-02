City
71 Indian Grove Toronto

House of the week: 71 Indian Grove

Some old Toronto houses are brimming with character. Such is the case with 71 Indian Grove, which just hit the market for $3.25 million. It's a hefty sum, to be sure, but there's a lot to like about this High Park home.

71 Indian GroveIt's big, it's had some key renovations, and it features unique spaces, like the top floor master bedroom and en-suite combo that's nestled into the roof of the house. Cookie cutter, this place is not.

71 Indian Grove TorontoThe real estate listing notes that the house has a library, but it's probably more accurate to say that it features three distinct living room spaces (and a fourth if you want to include the basement area).

71 Indian Grove TorontoThat's probably more than most families need, but at least there won't be arguments about what to watch on TV. There are also two outdoor spaces thanks to the deck off of the master bedroom. It joins a picturesque backyard with a double garage. 

71 Indian Grove TorontoI'd love to know what this house cost in the 1990s. These days, a property like this has luxury status, but there was a time when homes like this were within reach for folks with a reasonable income. 

71 Indian Grove TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 71 Indian Grove
  • Price: $3,250,000
  • Lot Size: 40 x 130 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 8
  • Walk Score: 79
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Listing agent: Tracy Logan and David Patrick Bailey
  • Listing ID: W3783270
71 Indian Grove TorontoGood For

A family who likes the idea of living in an old Toronto home with loads of character. This house features modern touches thanks to renovation efforts, but it still has an old school vibe that makes the place unique. 

71 Indian Grove TorontoMove On If

You're a die hard contemporary design and architecture fan. If you like minimal, cube-like spaces, this one won't do it for you.

71 Indian Grove Toronto71 Indian Grove Toronto71 Indian Grove Toronto71 Indian Grove Toronto71 Indian Grove Toronto71 Indian Grove Toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

BH Tours

