51 Indian Grove Toronto

House of the week: 51 Indian Grove Rear

There are coach houses, and then there are $3 million coach houses. This unique home at 51 Indian Grove is the latter, and boy is it a beauty.

51 indian grove rear torontoNestled amongst tall trees in a private setting near High Park, this 3,000 square foot space is part farmhouse and part contemporary laneway home. There's lots of exposed brick, 11 foot ceilings and luxury features abound. 

51 indian grove rear torontoAs far as highlights go, the kitchen and dining room are the centrepiece of the home. Here you see the heritage elements of the structure, even as the kitchen is the epitome of modern minimalism. 

51 indian grove rear torontoWhat's so interesting about his house is how big it is given that it's designated as a "rear" address, sharing the property with another home. With four bedrooms and bathrooms, it's built for a large family.

51 indian grove rear torontoAs a laneway house, the outdoor space isn't enormous, but the forest-like setting is lovely, and the stone terrace offers a nice place to soak it all up. 

51 indian grove rear torontoSpecs
  • Address: 51 Indian Grove
  • Price: $2,980,000
  • Lot Size: 10.63 x 196.71 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 3
  • Walk Score: 81
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Listing agent: Andrea Morrison
  • Listing ID: W3797753
51 indian grove rear torontoGood For

Someone who's looking for a unique property with heritage elements and isn't overly concerned with having a big backyard.

51 indian grove rear torontoMove On If

This house has a lot going for it, but ultra private types probably won't like the idea of sharing a property with another residence.

51 indian grove rear toronto51 indian grove rear toronto51 indian grove rear toronto51 indian grove rear toronto51 indian grove rear toronto51 indian grove rear toronto51 indian grove rear toronto

