House of the week: 51 Indian Grove Rear

There are coach houses, and then there are $3 million coach houses. This unique home at 51 Indian Grove is the latter, and boy is it a beauty.

Nestled amongst tall trees in a private setting near High Park, this 3,000 square foot space is part farmhouse and part contemporary laneway home. There's lots of exposed brick, 11 foot ceilings and luxury features abound.

As far as highlights go, the kitchen and dining room are the centrepiece of the home. Here you see the heritage elements of the structure, even as the kitchen is the epitome of modern minimalism.

What's so interesting about his house is how big it is given that it's designated as a "rear" address, sharing the property with another home. With four bedrooms and bathrooms, it's built for a large family.

As a laneway house, the outdoor space isn't enormous, but the forest-like setting is lovely, and the stone terrace offers a nice place to soak it all up.

Specs

Address: 51 Indian Grove

Price: $2,980,000

Lot Size: 10.63 x 196.71 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 81

Transit Score: 100

Listing agent: Andrea Morrison

Listing ID: W3797753

Good For

Someone who's looking for a unique property with heritage elements and isn't overly concerned with having a big backyard.

Move On If

This house has a lot going for it, but ultra private types probably won't like the idea of sharing a property with another residence.