House of the week: 38 Van Dusen Boulevard

Newly built homes in the $3 million range have obvious allure for both their design and the fact that owners can put a personal stamp on these spaces. Case in point: this luxury offering near Bloor and Royal York, which just hit the market at $3.28 million.

This house has a lot going for it, something obviously reflected in the listing price. Ignoring the space itself for a moment, the neighbourhood is quiet and tree-lined, but it's also close to a bustling stretch of Bloor Street and the Line 2 subway.

While the exterior architecture is nothing to scoff at here, it's the interior that carries the wow factor. The Leprevo Custom Homes design is modern but warm thanks to a hefty dose of wood and a living wall.

The basement features a theatre area and a wine cellar, so you don't have to trek too far when you want a refill. And, as the staging shows, this is also a house that's designed to be kid-friendly, which makes sense given the square footage. A big family wouldn't feel cramped here.

Specs

Address: 38 Van Dusen Blvd.

Price: $3,280,000

Lot Size: 52.58 x 110 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 6

Walk Score: 79

Transit Score: 92

Listing agent: David Anderson Oey

Listing ID: W3787460

Good For

A family that likes the idea of living away from downtown, but wants easy access to the core and all of its cultural and entertainment offerings. The wine cellar will attract oenophiles.

Move On If

There's not much to dislike here, but for this much money, someone might want a ravine lot or, alternately, to live in the heart of the action.