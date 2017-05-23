City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
211 Bain Avenue Toronto

House of the week: 211 Bain Avenue

City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This three storey home is located across the street from Withrow Park and it blends contemporary architectural principles with the red brick that's so characteristic of Toronto's heritage homes. The result is a delightful space that's also reserved and highly livable.

211 Bain Avenue TorontoSo often, contemporary homes stick out like sore thumbs in neighbourhoods made up of predominantly early 20th century residences, but this one just looks like it belongs, despite its more boxy exterior. 

211 Bain Avenue TorontoInside, the home is well suited to a midsize family that needs some space to move around, but doesn't desire a sprawling floor plan. You'll note that there's no separate dining room or second living room here (unless you include the basement), but three of the four bedrooms are quite large.

211 Bain Avenue TorontoWhile there isn't much to the backyard space, the deck looks stunning and the enclosed garage might just work for someone who craves a workshop. That's the only parking spot, but a street permit is always possible. 

211 Bain Avenue TorontoTwo thumbs up to this house. It'll probably go for over $2 million, but that's the Toronto real estate market these days. 

211 Bain Avenue TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 211 Bain Ave.
  • Price: $1,890,000
  • Lot Size: 17 x 115 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 87
  • Transit Score: 98
  • Listing agent: Mark Richards
  • Listing ID: E3807982
211 Bain Avenue TorontoGood For

This is a house that'll attract a wide range of potential buyers, even with its price tag. It's not a huge home, but it's well designed and could easily accommodate a family of five or more.

211 Bain Avenue TorontoMove On If

As nice as the house itself is, you're certainly paying for this location, which is close to both Riverdale and Withrow parks, but also to the Line 2 subway. Families with multiple cars who fancy more space will have better success elsewhere. 

211 Bain Avenue Toronto211 Bain Avenue Toronto211 Bain Avenue Toronto211 Bain Avenue Toronto211 Bain Avenue Toronto211 Bain Avenue Toronto211 Bain Avenue Toronto211 Bain Avenue Toronto211 Bain Avenue Toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Youriguide

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Iconic Honest Ed's sign was just removed

House of the week: 211 Bain Avenue

Here's how Toronto celebrated the long weekend

Toronto police invited to march at Pride in New York

This summer in Toronto could be warmer than usual

The top 30 rainy day activities in Toronto

Free parking in Toronto this Monday for Victoria Day

This is what a $10 million cottage near Toronto looks like