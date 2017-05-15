One of Toronto's most notorious strip clubs is closing

Strip clubs in Toronto may soon be going the way of the dodo as the number of adult entertainment venues in the city continues to drop.

The notorious House of Lancaster on the Queensway has been sold, according to City Councillor Justin DiCiano of Ward 5, Etobicoke-Lakeshore. On his website, DiCiano writes that he's "pleased to announce" the gentlemen's club will be closing in the coming months.

DiCiano has been pressuring it to leave the neighbourhood since 2014, after a shooting outside the club.

This sale marks yet another example of a strip club shutting down in the city, something Tim Lambrinos, the director of the Adult Entertainment Association of Canada, says can be chalked up to the changing tastes of millennials.

He claims folks are more interested in other types of entertainment, like e-sports and archery tag, instead of objectifying women (and men) around a dance pole.

The House of Lancaster in Bloordale appears to be staying put.