City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
harbour commission building

Historic building on Toronto's waterfront to be redeveloped and restored

City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of Toronto's most recognizable buildings throughout much of the 20th century has just sold for $96 million.

The Harbour Commission Building, which used to jut out into Lake Ontario, was offloaded by Ports Toronto to Oxford Properties and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

You know what that means. It's located in the midst of the rapidly rising South Core neighbourhood, so you can probably expect some form of mixed used development to eventually be proposed for the site. 

The good news coming out of the sale is that the historic building will be restored and subsequently maintained as part of any new project around or atop the existing structure. 

While the lower part of the building is currently occupied by Harbour 60 Steakhouse, the upper levels have been home to Ports Toronto offices and are rarely seen outside of an appearance at Doors Open. Redevelopment could conceivably improve the building's accessibility.

As far as Ports Toronto goes, the reason for the sale is pretty obvious. The organization has a self-sustaining mandate for its operation of the harbour, infrastructure projects, and various environmental and marine safety programs, so sitting on such a valuable property wasn't realistic.

Lead photo by

Grant D

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Historic building on Toronto's waterfront to be redeveloped and restored

The 35 most iconic photos you can take in Toronto

What Toronto looks like from its lost observation deck

Not everyone is loving Downsview station's new name

How Toronto neighbourhoods got their names

Instagram duo captures Toronto at its most beautiful

Sold! Baby bungalow gets bid up to $760K

New park could reconnect Toronto with the waterfront