Fighting parking tickets in Toronto will soon be a lot easier

It's never fun to deal with a parking ticket, but starting this summer, it'll be easier to fight those pesky yellow slips.

Instead of waiting months to go before a judge, you'll soon be able to appeal tickets to a screening officer stationed at a desk at Metro Hall (55 John St.).

This ticket fighting model will begin on August 28, according to CBC News, and it should speed up the current process.

As CBC writes, screening officers will be able to cancel or alter tickets on the spot. If you don't agree with their resolution, you can appeal to a hearing officer, but their decision will be final.

But hey, at least you won't have to wait months for a court date!