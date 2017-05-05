The DVP might shut down today due to flooding

It's still raining in Toronto and this wet weather is supposed to continue all weekend, though it should taper off by Saturday night.

There's currently a rainfall warning in effect for Toronto, and according to Environment Canada, we could see 50 to 90 millimetres of rain by tomorrow evening. "With the ground already saturated," reads the rainfall warning, "there is the potential for local flooding."

Update: The City of Toronto has announced the DVP will remain open for rush hour as the intensity of the rainfall has been less than expected.

That's why the City of Toronto might close down both the Don Valley Parkway and the Bayview extension later this afternoon.

As the rain continues, the City is preparing for a possible DVP closure this afternoon. #CityofTO: https://t.co/VuRy4rRgZP — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) May 5, 2017

"Depending on conditions, the Don Valley Parkway may be closed as of 3 p.m. on Friday, May 5 due to anticipated flooding and to protect public safety – updates on this potential closure will be issued as they become available," says a city news release, which details how Toronto's preparing for this heavy rainfall.

This wouldn't be unprecedented. The DVP shut down in 2013 after the Don Valley River flooded the major north-south roadway.

The city recommends taking public transit today to avoid any problems.