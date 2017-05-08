City
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sheppard west

Not everyone is loving Downsview station's new name

We don't deal with change too well in Toronto, especially when it comes to renaming local landmarks, stadiums, concert venues or even TTC stations.

Yesterday, Downsview officially became Sheppard West. The current Line 1 terminal station needed a new name before the Spadina Extension opens at the end of the year.

The long-awaited extension will include Downsview Park station - a new stop at Downsview Park. This name change reportedly cost the TTC $800,000.

Much of the signage has already switched over and the new subway maps have already started appearing on trains - perhaps you saw one this weekend.

Of course, not everyone's pleased with the change, and some of us will likely find it difficult to add Sheppard West station to our local lexicon.

@TKRspatial

