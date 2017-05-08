Not everyone is loving Downsview station's new name

We don't deal with change too well in Toronto, especially when it comes to renaming local landmarks, stadiums, concert venues or even TTC stations.

Yesterday, Downsview officially became Sheppard West. The current Line 1 terminal station needed a new name before the Spadina Extension opens at the end of the year.

REMINDER: Sheppard West is the new name for Downsview Station. The change will take months to complete. Thanks for your patience. #TTC pic.twitter.com/b5VCIkjcc0 — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) May 7, 2017

The long-awaited extension will include Downsview Park station - a new stop at Downsview Park. This name change reportedly cost the TTC $800,000.

Much of the signage has already switched over and the new subway maps have already started appearing on trains - perhaps you saw one this weekend.

Downsview will always be Downsview... no one will refer to it as Sheppard West... just like it's Skydome and not Rogers Center #Toronto — Joanne (@crazyjo82) May 8, 2017

Of course, not everyone's pleased with the change, and some of us will likely find it difficult to add Sheppard West station to our local lexicon.