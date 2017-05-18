City
676 Richmond Street West Toronto

Condo of the week: 676 Richmond Street West

Here's a nice break from all the multi-million dollar condos that often dominate our attention. Even with the Toronto real estate market soaring, not that many people can afford condos in excess of a million bucks.

676 Richmond Street West TorontoThis one bedroom loft is listed at $649,900 and offers a good look at what you get in this price range. There are some great features, but also a few things that prospective buyers will have to give up, the most obvious being a fully enclosed bedroom.

676 Richmond Street West TorontoLocated in a former knitting mill that was converted to loft units in 1996, this space lives up to its designation by placing the bedroom above the washroom space, which cleverly contains a washer-dryer. All in all, it's a very good use of 782 square feet of space.

676 Richmond Street West TorontoThere aren't a ton of heritage features on display, but the exposed brick wall is a centrepiece, and the living room window floods the space with light. The gas fireplace is also a nice touch.

676 Richmond Street West TorontoSpecs
  • Address: #107 676 Richmond St. W
  • Price: $649,900
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 97
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $725
  • Listing agent: Richard Pope
  • Listing ID: C3800105
676 Richmond Street West TorontoGood For

This condo will appeal to those who don't like the idea of living in a high rise community. It's a boutique building with just enough heritage on display to have some cultural cachet.

676 Richmond Street West TorontoMove On If

This place is really only suited to a single occupant or a couple with compatible work schedules. It'd be hard to use the living space when someone else is sleeping.

676 Richmond Street West Toronto676 Richmond Street West Toronto676 Richmond Street West Toronto676 Richmond Street West Toronto

