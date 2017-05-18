Condo of the week: 676 Richmond Street West

Here's a nice break from all the multi-million dollar condos that often dominate our attention. Even with the Toronto real estate market soaring, not that many people can afford condos in excess of a million bucks.

This one bedroom loft is listed at $649,900 and offers a good look at what you get in this price range. There are some great features, but also a few things that prospective buyers will have to give up, the most obvious being a fully enclosed bedroom.

Located in a former knitting mill that was converted to loft units in 1996, this space lives up to its designation by placing the bedroom above the washroom space, which cleverly contains a washer-dryer. All in all, it's a very good use of 782 square feet of space.

There aren't a ton of heritage features on display, but the exposed brick wall is a centrepiece, and the living room window floods the space with light. The gas fireplace is also a nice touch.

Specs

Address: #107 676 Richmond St. W

Price: $649,900

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 97

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $725

Listing agent: Richard Pope

Listing ID: C3800105

Good For

This condo will appeal to those who don't like the idea of living in a high rise community. It's a boutique building with just enough heritage on display to have some cultural cachet.

Move On If

This place is really only suited to a single occupant or a couple with compatible work schedules. It'd be hard to use the living space when someone else is sleeping.