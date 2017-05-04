City
Derek Flack
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
383 sorauren avenue toronto

Condo of the week: 383 Sorauren Avenue

City
Derek Flack
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The boutique building at 383 Sorauren Avenue was one of the nicer condos to join Toronto's inventory in the last year. In place of metal and glass, designer architectsAlliance put heavy emphasis on brick, which helps it blend in with the old industrial buildings on the street.

383 Sourauren AvenueSo how about the units themselves? Here we have a penthouse suite that covers two floors and offers a lovely view of Lake Ontario and the skyline in the distance. It's spacious, offers ample outdoor space and tons of natural light.

383 Sourauren AvenueIt's also, dare I say, a bit boring. While the wooden accents in the kitchen add a bit of colour and style, and the ample windows convey a welcome openness, the upstairs bedrooms are mostly utilitarian. That's fine in general, but you expect more in a penthouse.

383 Sourauren AvenueSpecs
  • Address: PH 2 383 Sorauren Ave.
  • Price: $1,149,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Maintenance Fees: $723.61
  • Walk Score: 86
  • Transit Score: 97
  • Listing Agent: Kim Kehoe
  • Listing ID: W3782879
383 Sourauren AvenueGood For

Someone who craves a nice outdoor space. The terrace really makes this condo — not just because it adds to the usable space during the warm months, but also because it seems to make the unit look bigger thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows.

383 Sourauren AvenueMove On If

This is actually quite a lovely building to look at from the outside, but the interior design is a bit bland. If you're looking for something unique with lots of character, this soft loft won't do it. 

383 Sourauren Avenue383 Sourauren Avenue383 Sourauren Avenue

383 Sourauren Avenue383 Sourauren Avenue

383 Sourauren Avenue383 Sourauren Avenue

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Another stunning TTC station nears completion in Toronto

Ottawa just copied the Toronto sign

Condo of the week: 383 Sorauren Avenue

Fighting parking tickets in Toronto will soon be a lot easier

Toronto Island might be evacuated today due to flooding

Rental of the week: 113 Gloucester Grove

The TTC just redesigned the subway map

Toronto housing market shows first signs of cooling down