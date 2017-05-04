Condo of the week: 383 Sorauren Avenue

The boutique building at 383 Sorauren Avenue was one of the nicer condos to join Toronto's inventory in the last year. In place of metal and glass, designer architectsAlliance put heavy emphasis on brick, which helps it blend in with the old industrial buildings on the street.

So how about the units themselves? Here we have a penthouse suite that covers two floors and offers a lovely view of Lake Ontario and the skyline in the distance. It's spacious, offers ample outdoor space and tons of natural light.

It's also, dare I say, a bit boring. While the wooden accents in the kitchen add a bit of colour and style, and the ample windows convey a welcome openness, the upstairs bedrooms are mostly utilitarian. That's fine in general, but you expect more in a penthouse.

Specs

Address: PH 2 383 Sorauren Ave.

Price: $1,149,000

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Maintenance Fees: $723.61

Walk Score: 86

Transit Score: 97

Listing Agent: Kim Kehoe

Listing ID: W3782879

Good For

Someone who craves a nice outdoor space. The terrace really makes this condo — not just because it adds to the usable space during the warm months, but also because it seems to make the unit look bigger thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Move On If

This is actually quite a lovely building to look at from the outside, but the interior design is a bit bland. If you're looking for something unique with lots of character, this soft loft won't do it.