scarborough bear

There was a bear wandering around Scarborough last night

Social media lit up last night with sightings of a bear wandering around Scarborough. Yes, that's right, there was a black bear on the loose in Toronto, and apparently it didn't escape from the zoo.

After receiving multiple reports of a bear entering backyards in the area around Finch Avenue East and Markham Road, Toronto Police Operations took to Twitter to warn people of the ongoing situation.  

Not knowing where the bear came from or what it was after, police advised residents to secure their garbage. It was also confirmed that the Toronto zoo was not missing any of its group of bears. 

At this point, the whole affair was bizarre enough to warrant a series of humorous tweets making light of the oddity of a 300 pound bear poking its way around Scarborough backyards. While not highly dense, the area in question is completely urbanized. 

John Tory's subway plans even took a hit as the bear hunt started to reach its peak yesterday night. This was the height of the lighthearted response to the situation.

Things took a more serious turn when the police actually found the bear in someone's backyard after what was reportedly a three hour search. At this point it was about 1 a.m. and much of the social media attention quieted down.

It's still not known where the bear came from. The close proximity to the Toronto Zoo has been characterized as a coincidence given that all of its animals are accounted for.

While there have been some bear sightings in the broader GTA over the last little while, it's exceedingly rare to have a bear on the loose within the limits of the city of Toronto.

