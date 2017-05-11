Air Canada is replacing Aeroplan and people are losing it

If you collect Aeroplan points, you might want to start redeeming them before June 2020. Air Canada announced today it would be ending its contract with Aimia (Aeroplan's parent company) to start an in-house loyalty program.

It's unclear what Air Canada's new loyalty program will look like, but details will emerge over the next three years.

According to Air Canada, it'll be business as usual for customers who use and redeem Aeroplan points and rewards until June 2020.

"All Air Canada and Star Alliance activity after June 2020 will be earned into the new program, and you will be able to redeem miles for rewards including Air Canada and Star Alliance partner flights," says Air Canada's website.

As CBC News reports, Aeroplan points won't transfer over to the new Air Canada program.

"Aeroplan Miles earned up to June 2020 stay in your Aeroplan account and may be redeemed for Aeroplan Rewards. Beyond June 2020, Air Canada expects to continue making Air Canada flights available for Aeroplan redemption.

"Star Alliance partner rewards will only be available through the new Air Canada program," Air Canada's website continues.

Aeroplan, as the Toronto Star notes, actually began as Air Canada's own loyalty program. Aimia has owned and operated Aeroplan for about 10 years now.

Feelings are mixed about Aeroplan, so not everyone's sad to see Air Canada cuts ties with it. But of course, there's been lots of chatter about this shake up.