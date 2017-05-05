This is what a $5 million house looks like in Toronto's suburbs

It's not unusual to see properties priced above $5 million in Toronto, but once you head into the suburbs, you get a lot more house (and land) for your buck. Many of these pricey homes look like bona fide estates and feature luxurious amenities and lots and lots of square footage.

Here's what a $5 million house looks like in Toronto's suburbs.

With 11,000 square feet of living space, this mansion will make you feel like royalty. It's complete with an in-ground pool, a tennis court, a home theatre and perfectly manicured grounds (saying "lawn" just wouldn't suffice here).

If you prefer Vaughan, but still want those 11,000 square feet, check out this mansion. It has high ceilings, lots of twinkly chandeliers, and one acre of land.

Hole up in this 6,000 square foot waterfront compound. Along with being right on the lake, it also features an outdoor pool, so you'll basically want to be outside all summer long here.

Ditch your slippers because this house, with 24-foot ceilings, has heated floors. It backs onto two acres of land, so there's plenty of room for activities here.

This heritage-designated house dating back to 1912 embodies the Arts and Crafts architectural style. It's a sunny spot that includes 6,395 square feet of living space.

While this sprawling bungalow might not appear as opulent as the other houses on this list, it's still a pretty sweet property, considering it backs onto to Rouge River.

Not only is this house 16,000 square feet, but it's also on nearly 25 acres of land and has its own "holiday camp ground," an indoor pool and a garage and entertainment annex. And it's less than $5 million!

It'll be easy to throw a party at this Richmond Hill mansion thanks to its 13 parking spots and eight bedrooms - your guests will have plenty of places to crash.