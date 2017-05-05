Cottages near Toronto in the $5 million range feature beautiful lakefront properties, lots of acreage, and can sometimes be found on private islands. After peeking at these estates, you're sure to start fantasizing about the perfect summertime long weekend STAT.

Here's what a $5 million cottage near Toronto looks like.

If you're looking for a rustic-looking property that still has luxurious vibes, this cottage in Muskoka might be dream property. It resembles a swanky retreat with just the right amount of lumberjack chic.

This property on the 36-acre Bigwood Island dates back to 1905, but this century-old property has been fully restored. It can house up to 20 people, making it a veritable backwoods retreat.

Frankly, the interior of this four bedroom cottage on the water looks more like a modern city home than a rustic country cabin, but that should make you feel right at home all summer long.

Find this 7,930 square-foot pad on Kennisis Lake. It has a private pond, a beach volleyball court and 777 feet of prime lakeside frontage.

Whether you see this as a lakeside mansion or a cottage, it's irrelevant because this spot is sure to please - especially those who don't want to drive too far to WayHome or the Boots and Hearts Festival.