Good Friday Toronto

What's open and closed Good Friday 2017 in Toronto

Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
What's open and closed Good Friday 2017 in Toronto will help you sort out your day. Whether you need to do some last minute shopping before the Easter long weekend, looking for something fun to do, or just want to pick up groceries for dinner, this will be your ultimate guide.

Here's what's open and closed this Good Friday in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Municipal buildings
  • Banks
  • Libraries
  • Canada Post office
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule

Photo by Hector Vasquez at Saks Food Hall.

Food
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Good Friday with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Photo by Hector Vasquez at Halo Brewery.

Drink
 
Closed
  • LCBO
  • Beer Store
Open
  • For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Photo by Hector Vasquez at Yorkville Village.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Sherway Gardens
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
  • Square One Shopping Centre
  • Vaughan Mills
Open

Photo by End User at the Gardiner Museum.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Canada's Wonderland
Open
Lead photo by

JoshuaKG

