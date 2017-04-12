What's open and closed Good Friday 2017 in Toronto will help you sort out your day. Whether you need to do some last minute shopping before the Easter long weekend, looking for something fun to do, or just want to pick up groceries for dinner, this will be your ultimate guide.

Here's what's open and closed this Good Friday in Toronto.

General



Closed

Municipal buildings

Banks

Libraries

Canada Post office

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule

Food



Closed

It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Good Friday with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

LCBO

Beer Store

Open

For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village

CF Fairview Mall

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Sherway Gardens

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Square One Shopping Centre

Vaughan Mills

Open

Attractions



Closed

Canada's Wonderland

Open