What's open and closed Easter Sunday 2017 in Toronto might have a few surprises in store when it comes to attractions and activities. Much of the city will be closed for the day, but there are a host of cultural institutions that are open and some stores should they be needed.
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Municipal buildings
- Banks
- Libraries
- Canada Post office
Open
- The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule
Saks Food Hall will be open on Easter Sunday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food
Closed
- It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out.
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Easter Sunday with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
Rainhard Brewing is one of a number of craft brewers open on the holiday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Drink
Closed
Open
- For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village
- CF Fairview Mall
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Sherway Gardens
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- CF Promenade
- Hillcrest Mall
- Square One Shopping Centre
- Vaughan Mills
- CF Markville
Open
The AGO will be open for those in search of cultural edification. Photo by Alex Pino.
Attractions
Closed
Open