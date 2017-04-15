What's open and closed Easter Sunday 2017 in Toronto might have a few surprises in store when it comes to attractions and activities. Much of the city will be closed for the day, but there are a host of cultural institutions that are open and some stores should they be needed.

Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday in Toronto.

General



Closed

Municipal buildings

Banks

Libraries

Canada Post office

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule

Food



Closed

It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Easter Sunday with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

LCBO

Beer Store

Open

For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village

CF Fairview Mall

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Sherway Gardens

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

CF Promenade

Hillcrest Mall

Square One Shopping Centre

Vaughan Mills

CF Markville

Open

Attractions



Closed

Canada's Wonderland

Open