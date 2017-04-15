City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
open closed easter sunday toronto

What's open and closed Easter Sunday 2017 in Toronto

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

What's open and closed Easter Sunday 2017 in Toronto might have a few surprises in store when it comes to attractions and activities. Much of the city will be closed for the day, but there are a host of cultural institutions that are open and some stores should they be needed.

Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Municipal buildings
  • Banks
  • Libraries
  • Canada Post office
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule

Saks Food Hall Toronto

Saks Food Hall will be open on Easter Sunday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Easter Sunday with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Rainhard Brewing Toronto

Rainhard Brewing is one of a number of craft brewers open on the holiday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Drink
 
Closed
  • LCBO
  • Beer Store
Open
  • For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.
Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Sherway Gardens
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
  • CF Promenade
  • Hillcrest Mall
  • Square One Shopping Centre
  • Vaughan Mills
  • CF Markville
Open

AGO Toronto

The AGO will be open for those in search of cultural edification. Photo by Alex Pino.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Canada's Wonderland
Open
Lead photo by

Ryan Bolton

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Sold! Toronto townhouse sells for $1 million over asking

5 ghost towns to explore near Toronto

What's open and closed Easter Sunday 2017 in Toronto

What an average priced house looks like in Toronto right now

Queen's Quay Terminal is getting a major upgrade

Vintage TTC streetcar will return to service this summer

Toronto poised to become most expensive rental market in Canada

Toronto is getting a giant auto mall