TTC warns against scamming Presto fare gates

How easy is it to fool Presto fare gates in Toronto? According to a video that surfaced on Reddit, it's pretty simple. All you need is an umbrella to beat the system.

But before you go full-on Hagrid and wave an umbrella to unlock the Presto fare gates, the TTC has a warning for you.

After the video made its rounds yesterday, the TTC told CBC that this sort of stunt is considered fare evasion. As a reminder, you can get a $235 to $425 fine for trying to ride the rocket for free.

As CBC reports, the person who created the video - who wishes to remain anonymous - said he made it to point out the Presto gates' various short-comings.

@cwl_cc @koemanfred Has Presto and our fare gates had teething problems? Yes. Absolutely. But fare evasion is a people problem, not a system problem. — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) April 6, 2017

On Twitter, Brad Ross wrote that this situation isn't indicative of a gate problem; rather, it's a people problem. The gates don't have to be iron-clad against fare evaders so long as Toronto exercises a modest amount of decorum.