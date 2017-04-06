City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
presto gates toronto

TTC warns against scamming Presto fare gates

City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

How easy is it to fool Presto fare gates in Toronto? According to a video that surfaced on Reddit, it's pretty simple. All you need is an umbrella to beat the system.

But before you go full-on Hagrid and wave an umbrella to unlock the Presto fare gates, the TTC has a warning for you.

After the video made its rounds yesterday, the TTC told CBC that this sort of stunt is considered fare evasion. As a reminder, you can get a $235 to $425 fine for trying to ride the rocket for free.

As CBC reports, the person who created the video - who wishes to remain anonymous - said he made it to point out the Presto gates' various short-comings.

On Twitter, Brad Ross wrote that this situation isn't indicative of a gate problem; rather, it's a people problem. The gates don't have to be iron-clad against fare evaders so long as Toronto exercises a modest amount of decorum. 

Lead photo by

Presto Card

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto in photos from the 1920s

TTC warns against scamming Presto fare gates

10 tips for renting a condo in Toronto

Downsview subway station is getting a new name

Wellington St. will be a construction and traffic mess this summer

Vote for your favourites in 15 new best of categories

Temperatures in Toronto to climb 20 degrees by next week

Toronto house prices up 33% since last year