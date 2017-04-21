City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
ttc subway delays

TTC says subway delays are down 18% so far this year

It might be hard to believe after today's chaotic morning commute, but according to the TTC, we're spending less time on delayed subway trains.

At the TTC's monthly board meeting yesterday, the transit agency revealed that the number of incidents causing subway delays (on all four lines) was down nearly 18 percent in the first three months of this year compared to the same time period in 2014.

ttc delaysIn the first quarter of 2014, the 5068 incidents led to 12,628 minutes of delays. From January to March of 2017, however, number dropped by 37.7 percent. This year, 4,176 incidents meant 7,863 total minutes of delays.

The length of each delay also dropped about 25 percent since 2014, from an average of 2.49 minutes to 1.88 minute in 2017.

