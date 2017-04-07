City
snow toronto

Toronto wasn't happy to wake up to snow today

Snow had been in the forecast all week, but that didn't seem to prepare us for the nasty surprise this morning when many of us woke up to see flurries falling from the sky.

It's pretty common to get snow into April and today's sprinkle seems like the sour cherry on top of a rather wet and miserable week. But after today, things are looking up.

toronto weather

According to Environment Canada, it's supposed to be sunny and 13 C tomorrow. Despite a of chance of rain, temperatures should stay in the double digits next week.

Here's how Torontonians reacted to today's snowfall.

@claire_22

