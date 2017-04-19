These adorable lambs are Toronto's newest internet sensation

Mary might have had a little lamb, but Toronto has three. These new additions at Riverdale Farm are causing quite a stir online and it's easy to see why.

Earlier today, the city's Parks, Forestry & Recreation Department tweeted out a photo to announce the arrival of three newborn lambs at Riverdale Farm.

Riverdale Farm also posted a video of the three lambs on Facebook, and it's been viewed nearly 5,000 times.

Meanwhile, across town, the High Park Zoo is asking for the public's help to name its three new capy-babies (or pups). You can submit your suggestions until May 8.