City
Amy Grief
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto lambs

These adorable lambs are Toronto's newest internet sensation

City
Amy Grief
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Mary might have had a little lamb, but Toronto has three. These new additions at Riverdale Farm are causing quite a stir online and it's easy to see why.

Earlier today, the city's Parks, Forestry & Recreation Department tweeted out a photo to announce the arrival of three newborn lambs at Riverdale Farm.

Riverdale Farm also posted a video of the three lambs on Facebook, and it's been viewed nearly 5,000 times.

Meanwhile, across town, the High Park Zoo is asking for the public's help to name its three new capy-babies (or pups). You can submit your suggestions until May 8. 

Lead photo by

@TorontoPFR

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Even house boats cost over $1 million in Toronto right now

These adorable lambs are Toronto's newest internet sensation

Now you can get free relationship advice in Toronto

High Park was just set on fire

Rental of the week: 20 Minowan Miikan Lane

Toronto police officers want city to scrap Pride funding

The Don Valley Parkway will be closed this weekend

High Park cherry blossoms to start blooming this weekend