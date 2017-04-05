City
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Temperatures in Toronto to climb 20 degrees by next week

City
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It might be hard to believe right now, considering it's been dark and rainy for the past couple of days, but the weather's supposed to take a turn early next week.

Sunnier days are on the way, according to the latest Environment Canada forecast. On Monday, temperatures could climb to 18 C and by Tuesday, it could be 20 C. 

weather toronto

Before things heat up, however, we could see some snow as flurries are in the forecast tomorrow night. And Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city because we could see significant rainfall over the next few days.

But don't despair, because there's more spring (and almost summer-like) weather on the way. 

Lead photo by

Francis Mariani

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Vote for your favourites in 15 new best of categories

Temperatures in Toronto to climb 20 degrees by next week

Toronto house prices up 33% since last year

Rental of the week: 82 Parkway Avenue

Dazzling colour photographs of 1950s and 60s Toronto at night

House of the week: 44 Belmont Street

Toronto condo residents shocked by massive rent hike

10 Toronto intersections as they were in the 1970s