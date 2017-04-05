Temperatures in Toronto to climb 20 degrees by next week

It might be hard to believe right now, considering it's been dark and rainy for the past couple of days, but the weather's supposed to take a turn early next week.

Sunnier days are on the way, according to the latest Environment Canada forecast. On Monday, temperatures could climb to 18 C and by Tuesday, it could be 20 C.

Before things heat up, however, we could see some snow as flurries are in the forecast tomorrow night. And Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city because we could see significant rainfall over the next few days.

But don't despair, because there's more spring (and almost summer-like) weather on the way.