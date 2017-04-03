Swarm of stunt drivers busted by cops on Highway 400

It was a fast and furious weekend after police impounded about a dozen luxury cars after they were caught traveling more than 150 kilometres per hour on sections of Highway 400 and Highway 407.

Multliple vehicles impounded for stunt driving on #Hwy400 in Barrie. #TakeItToATrack

7 day impound and 7 day license suspension pic.twitter.com/DSwdTmQvDl — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 2, 2017

According to CTV News, about 20 drivers were stopped at the Barrie ONroute. Ontario Provincial Police charged 12 with stunt driving.

Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, Mercedes, Porsche, BMW etc taken off the road for stunt driving https://t.co/IJh2SLJiru — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 2, 2017

A slew of luxury vehicles - like a Lamborghini, an Aston Martin, a Ferrari and a Rolls Royce - were taken off the road.

The cars were spotted traveling at high speeds and weaving in and out of traffic.

Many, including the OPP, said these drivers should've taken their vehicles to the track if they wanted to race without putting others on the highway in danger.

And there's actually a publicly accessible race track right by the 400 in Barrie.