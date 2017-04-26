It's going to feel like summer in Toronto tomorrow

After a few wet, cool and gloomy days in Toronto, the sun has come out and the temperature is on the rise, which will only continue tomorrow.

According to an Environment Canada forecast, we can expect highs of 22 C tomorrow. But if you want to enjoy the warm, sunny weather, you should probably do so early in the day.

There's a 70 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Yikes.

While it's also supposed to be nice on Friday, there's a chance of showers all weekend. It looks like we're getting April showers right until the end of the month.