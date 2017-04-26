City
Amy Grief
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
summer weather toronto

It's going to feel like summer in Toronto tomorrow

City
Amy Grief
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After a few wet, cool and gloomy days in Toronto, the sun has come out and the temperature is on the rise, which will only continue tomorrow. 

According to an Environment Canada forecast, we can expect highs of 22 C tomorrow. But if you want to enjoy the warm, sunny weather, you should probably do so early in the day.

toronto weather

There's a 70 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Yikes.

While it's also supposed to be nice on Friday, there's a chance of showers all weekend. It looks like we're getting April showers right until the end of the month. 

Lead photo by

Julian Menezes

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

It's going to feel like summer in Toronto tomorrow

Fortune cookie factory to be demolished for new condo

Kevin O'Leary drops out of the Conservative leadership race

Toronto's only racetrack could soon look a lot different

Queen and Parliament is about to get a new lease on life

New ad campaign takes aim at NIMBY Toronto

Drama in Toronto's skies as woman rescued from crane

Drivers forced to wade cars through flooded Toronto street