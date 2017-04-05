City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
82 parkway avenue toronto

Rental of the week: 82 Parkway Avenue

We hear so much talk about condo rentals these days, the city's other most griped about living space has started to fly under the radar. I speak of the basement apartment. 

People tend to be divided on the merits and drawbacks of these living spaces. Some think that a renovated underground unit beats a rundown apartment that gets lots of light, while others rule out basements all together. 

82 parkway avenue torontoThis unit at 82 Parkway Avenue is one of the nicer ones. It's the product of a recent reno that's overhauled the entire house, and the future tenant will be the first to live in this newly built apartment.

Like most basements, the footprint is a bit odd, but there's decent light sources and the modern kitchen and washroom are nice features that prevent the space from appearing dreary. The ceiling height is reasonable, though not suitable for the super tall among us.

You're paying for two things here: location and newness. If you really like Roncesvalles Village, nearly $1,400 a month for a basement might be possible to stomach.

82 parkway avenue torontoSpecs
  • Address: 82 Parkway Ave.
  • Building type: Detached residence
  • Apartment type: Basement
  • Rent: $1,395
  • Utilities: Hydro extra
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: Unspecified
  • Laundry? Yes, in-suite
  • Outdoor space? Backyard
  • Pet friendly? Not specified
Good For

Someone who cares more about new appliances than lots of natural light. There's plenty of space here and the neighbourhood is good; the kicker is merely whether or not the basement location is palatable.

82 parkway avenue torontoMove On If

You want more light and you don't particularly care about have a new kitchen. Even in this wild rental market, there are above ground units that can be had for less than this — just don't expect a recently renovated space at this price point. 

82 parkway avenue toronto82 parkway avenue toronto

