Rental of the week: 40 Beaty Avenue

Ever heard of a micro apartment? They're more common in highly dense cities like New York and Hong Kong, but Toronto has a few of them on offer too, like this recent listing at 40 Beaty Avenue.

It's surely a statement about how wacky the Toronto real estate market has become that a 200 square foot apartment is priced at $1,200 a month. Sure, the compact kitchen looks pretty slick, but that's a profoundly small living space by local standards.

On the bright side, the design is pretty good. A Murphy bed is basically a must in a space like this, and there's a well concealed one here. Mounting the television on the wall also frees up space, but of course that's the only option here.

The concept of the micro apartment is intriguing, especially as the availability of affordable rentals in Toronto hits scary levels, but the enterprise becomes a bit dubious when the savings aren't really there.

Specs

Address: 40 Beaty Ave.

Building type: Apartment

Apartment type: Micro/Bachelor

Rent: $1,197

Utilities: Not specified

Bedrooms: Bachelor

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Street parking

Laundry? No

Outdoor space? No

Pet friendly? Not specified

Good For

Someone who really wants to live in Parkdale, doesn't care about having excess space, and who has no plans to entertain. While pets are allowed, even co-habitation with a cat seems like it'd be a tight quarters.

Move On If

Hmmmmmm... you like the idea of being able to move around in your living space? Toronto's rental market is pretty bad, but there are more spacious apartments in this price bracket, even in they don't feature some of the design features on offer her.