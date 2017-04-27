Prescription drugs will soon be free in Ontario if you're under 25

Self care just got a whole lot cheaper for people under 25 in Ontario.

As the CBC reports, the Liberal government announced today that a new provincial pharmacare program would ensure full prescription drugs costs for anyone under the age of 25, regardless of their family income.

The announcement comes as part of the provincial budget package, and is estimated to cost the province $465 million a year.

If it's approved, the program could roll out as soon as January 2018 and would end up covering 4,400 drugs for Ontario's four million children and young adults.

This includes treatments for acute and chronic illness and some pediatric cancers.

What does it all mean for the insurance business? No one seems to know quite yet, but it does mean a big break for young adults who work on contracts without benefits and pushes the province closer to a system that provides equal access to medication.