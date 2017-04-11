Pink moon and Jupiter will soar across Toronto skies tonight

A beautiful celestial event will soar over Toronto skies tonight. Weather permitting, you'll be able to see it just by looking up. At around 8:27 p.m. the full pink moon will rise in the east. As it does, you'll be able to see it follow Jupiter across the sky.

While the moon won't shine pink—this is just the name of the April full moon— the conjunction with Jupiter and the star Spica should make for a gorgeous trifecta that's easy to spot with the naked eye.

For anyone who owns a telescope but rarely uses it, this might also be a good night to dust it off and focus in on Jupiter's moons, as the planet will be very easy to find. You might even manage with a good set of binoculars.

In the early evening sky, you'll find Spica above and to the right of the moon. Jupiter will be directly above the star, and the three will move along the night sky together (which means you don't have to look up at a precise time).

The celestial threesome will reach their highest peak around midnight and hang low in the western sky until sunrise. So even if we have cloud cover for a portion of the night, there will still be plenty of chances for you to see the show.