People love taking photos from Toronto's skies
Toronto has its fair share of pretty moments on Instagram. Whether it's the city shining at dusk or taking in the grace of dawn, Toronto doesn't have too much trouble looking like a postcard.
While these moments are spectacular from the ground many take out their smartphone or camera when they're on a plane to get these shots from the sky.
Here's a roundup of some of my favourite photos taken from the skies above Toronto.
