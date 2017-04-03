City
the baro toronto

12 notable Toronto businesses that closed in March

Toronto businesses that closed in March took place all over town, from Parkdale and East Chinatown to Yonge & Lawrence. Some were fixtures in their neighbourhoods while others were newer yet also well loved, and all will be missed.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in March.

The Commodore

Fans of this popular seafood restaurant in Parkdale were dismayed to learn it had abruptly shut down after investors backed out.

R Squared

After six years of serving coffee-lovers on West Queen West, this much-loved cafe has closed, selling the shop to Tokyo Smoke.

Harlem

This soul-food restaurant on Richmond St. E. had been around for a decade and was a hub of local black culture. Its owners decided to scale back and just focus on its other spot, Harlem Underground on West Queen West.

Tommaso's Trattoria

A beloved pizzeria and Italian restaurant in Riverside, this was a favourite among those who work in the film industry nearby. It closed after an eight-year run due to the recently sold building's rent skyrocketing.

Bill's Lobster

East Chinatown lost a reliable source for fresh seafood when this place that had been around for over two decades shut its doors.

Hush

Part of the restaurant row in the theatre district on King West, this upscale pub has shuttered and will soon turn into another one called District Eatery.

Milagro on Yonge

The closing of the Yonge & Lawrence location of these local Mexican cantinas reduces their number down to two—its original on Mercer St. and another on West Queen West.

Pastissima

Lower south at Yonge & Eglinton, this Italian spot that was in business for almost 40 years came to an end.

The Kathi Roll Express

Four-plus years after opening, this Indian street food joint closed its Yonge & Wellesley location while also announcing its future plans.

The Red Bench

Fresh-out-of-the-oven, made-to-order cookies were a highlight at this cafe that also ended its lease at Yonge & Wellesley with plans to be back in business in the future.

The Baro

Not to be confused with King West's Baro, this chopped salad shop on Queen West lasted just over a year before announcing its closure.

Urban Herbivore on College

Like Milagro, one of this organic, vegan mini-chain's locations is gone, leaving two—its original in Kensington and the food-court stall at the Eaton Centre.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at The Baro

