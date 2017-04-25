Here's a map of car wash locations in downtown Toronto

Car wash locations in downtown Toronto are more abundant than you might think. It seems like everyone has their local go-to spot to give their vehicle a deep cleaning. Whether you prefer a hand wash, touchless, or just the cheapest thing, there's plenty of options.

Here are some noteworthy Toronto car wash locations followed by a map of various spots throughout the city.

This self-service car wash can be found at the corner of College and Lansdowne. It's open 24 hours and is one of the cheapest options in the city.

If you find yourself on the east side of Toronto and are in need of car wash this spot at Eastern and Leslie is your best bet. The popular car wash location offers exterior washing as well as interior detailing.

On weekends following bad weather, this automated car wash near Dupont and Dufferin is positively bustling. The lineups occasionally look long, but cars are moved through quickly here.

This car wash at Front and Parliament maintains a strong reputation for good service and handles lots of luxury vehicles. The helpful staff clean the car by hand and offer detailing services.

If you've ever driven down Bathurst, you've most definitely passed by this self-serve coin-operated car wash. It's open 24 hours for whenever your car needs a good washing.