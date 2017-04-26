Kevin O'Leary drops out of the Conservative leadership race

One of Canada's most famous reality television stars dropped out of the Conservative leadership race and the internet, naturally, has lots of feeling about this update.

As CBC News reports, Kevin O'Leary will no longer vie to one day be our prime minister, and instead will endorse Maxime Bernier for the head of the Conservative Party of Canada.

In a statement released today, O'Leary acknowledged his status as a political outsider and his lack of support in Quebec.

"I’m withdrawing my candidacy from the Leadership Race and throwing my full support behind Max. I’m going to do everything I can to ensure he gets elected, and I’m going to ask my supporters to do the same," he said.

"Together we will drive Justin Trudeau out of power in 2019, and we will work to get Canada’s economy growing at 3 percent," he continued.

Here's how folks in Toronto and across Canada reacted to the news.