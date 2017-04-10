City
jian ghomeshi toronto

Jian Ghomeshi launches comeback attempt

Jian Ghomeshi is making a comeback attempt, though it seems like no one is much interested in his return. 

The former CBC radio host, who was acquitted on four charges of sexual assault last year, resurfaced on Twitter today to announce his latest venture. 

The Ideation Project is a podcast/YouTube series that describes itself as a "creative adventure with the aim of taking a bigger picture view on newsworthy issues and culture, with the goal of asking questions and starting conversations."

The first episode "Exiles" was released today, and many Torontonians were less than pleased to wake up to it being online.

The Ideation Project

