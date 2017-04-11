House of the week: 99 Farnham Avenue

Rosedale, Forest Hill and the Bridle Path might get the most attention when it comes to luxe neighbourhoods in Toronto, but let's not forget Summerhill, where there are plenty of stunning homes spread across streets like Walker, Woodlawn, and Farnham Avenue.

This house at 99 Farnham was a vaguely Tudor-looking residence when I was renting an apartment down the street over a decade ago. It wasn't much to look at then, but it always seemed a bit odd thanks to the boxy two-car garage facing the street.

It's now received a complete overhaul that's replaced the old home with a modern building that actually pairs better with the garages. I quite like the new minimalist design, but I bet you more than one person has thought it resembled a bunker.

The inside of this home is where you can find the real wow-factor. The staging is immaculate, but so too is the interior design, which achieves a nice balance between cool simplicity and just enough warmth to make the place feel livable.

$5-plus million is a lot to ask for just three bedrooms, but the finished basement and huge workout area add space that's not accounted for in that tally. In any case, I doubt this one will sit on the market for too long.

Specs

Address: 99 Farnham Ave.

Price: $5,670,000

Lot Size: 30 x 166.83 feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 86

Transit Score: 88

Listing agent: Andy Taylor (broker), Robert Nelson (salesperson)

Listing ID: C3756412

Good For

This seems like the type of place that might interest those in the upper crust of Toronto's arts and culture scene. Its design is perfect for showing off a significant art collection, but the house is also family friendly.

Move on If

Most people will be moving on because of the price, but for those who are in the luxury market, a possible deal breaker could merely be its newness. At this price point, a renovated home with historical character is easily attainable in prime neighbourhoods.