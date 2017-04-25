House of the week: 22 Cottingham Road

There's a lot going on at this recently listed home on Cottingham Road. Not only is it a modern fishbowl — floor-to-ceiling windows cover 80 percent of the house — but it looks like part of a series of similarly designed buildings around the city.

My sense is that the design here will be divisive. Some will characterize it as bold and slick, while others will question the lack of a sizeable backyard and the size of the common living space. In any case, it was built to be noticed.

Of the various features worth noting, the rooftop deck is probably the most significant. This is a perch with a stunning view of the city, one that's rare in a single family home. Some would happily trade it for a backyard, to be sure.

It'll be very interesting to see what this house sells for. When it was last purchased in 2015, it went for $2,250,000 after a series of price drops. Now back on the market during a historic hot streak, it's listed above $4 million.

Specs

Address: 22 Cottingham Rd.

Price: $4,318,888

Lot Size: 48 x 94 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 6

Walk Score: 44

Transit Score: 87

Listing agent: Sai Tirulokan, Public Choice Realty

Listing ID: C3768667

Good For

Someone who likes the idea of being noticed, whether it be for the architecture of the home or the fact that it's pretty much an aquarium when the blinds are up.

Move On If

You like the idea of a bigger living room (this one is small given the size of the rest of the home) and want a big backyard. The rooftop deck is a showpiece, but the way the corner lot is used doesn't leave space for a traditional fenced in yard.