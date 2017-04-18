City
The Don Valley Parkway will be closed this weekend

You better start planning ahead if you want to avoid getting stuck in traffic this weekend in Toronto. That's because the Don Valley Parkway will be completely closed - don't even try to take it to get downtown.

From Friday, April 21 at 11 p.m. until Monday, April 24 at 5 a.m., the DVP will be closed for spring cleaning.

Some of the maintenance projects include resurfacing 14.3 kilometres of roadways, pothole repairs, structural inspections on 17 bridges and graffiti removal.

The city recommends taking Don Mills Road, Bayview Avenue, Victoria Park Avenue or Kingston Road - or the TTC - instead of the DVP.

For those hoping to watch the Raptors game in Jurassic Park on Saturday, you might want to budget in some extra travel time. 

Lead photo by

Ben Roffelsen Photography

