Toronto can't get enough of crane girl

You've probably got some lingering questions about Crane Girl, or the 23-year-old woman who scaled a crane and got stuck on a pulley about 12 storeys in the air yesterday.

How did she manage to climb the crane and find her way onto the pulley, all while wearing two-inch heeled booties? Why did she climb the crane in the first place? Is she okay?

Little children are being bombed in Syria, but let's ignore that and talk about a young girl climbing a crane instead#CraneGirl #MarisaLazo — SonofOdin31 (@SonofOdin31) April 27, 2017

Local media have been cautious in writing too much about this incident, mainly because authorities haven't revealed why the woman, Marisa Lazo, climbed the crane.

The firefighter who rescued her, Captain Rob Wonfor, called her feat impressive (before running off to play goalie in a hockey game because Canada) and said she remained calm throughout the entire episode.

Lazo faced six counts of mischief by interfering with property in court today and was released on bail with, as the Canadian Press reports, several conditions. These include staying away from construction sites and rooftops.

One of Lazo's friends spoke to reporters today and described her as an "adventure-seeking person," as the Canadian Press writes.

Some, including Global News, have speculated that this was a rooftopping attempt gone awry. Rooftoppers, of course, scale skyscrapers and cranes in order to take spectacular shots of the city.

This daredevil practice is not for the faint of heart and it's tragically led to a small number of well-documented deaths south of the border.

When you just want to be alone on your crane with your sandwich and your girl shows up #cranegirl #sadkeanu pic.twitter.com/L0aPSqPsqD — SuperCreepyRobLowe (@PaoloMiguel74) April 26, 2017

Naturally, Crane Girl has inspired countless memes and her story has dominated headlines since Wednesday. But like all social media sensations, this one will soon be old news.