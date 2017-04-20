City
Derek Flack
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
19 Brant Toronto

Condo of the week: 19 Brant Street

City
Derek Flack
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Thanks in part to the incredible building boom of condos in Toronto, there are thousands of units spread across the city that look more or less the same. 

You know the drill, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, concrete ceilings, and small living area that leads to an even smaller balcony. There's nothing wrong with these spaces, but it's intriguing to note how even slight updates to the formula result in drastic improvements. 

18 Brant Street TorontoWhen you're shelling out a million or more on a condo, you expect that it'll come with some luxury features that set it apart from all the cookie cutter one bedroom units out there. That and an extra bedroom are what you're buying when you get above the $800K mark.

18 Brant Street TorontoTake this unit at 19 Brant St., for instance. It's still designed as a soft loft, but floor-to-ceiling windows, a dressed up kitchen, higher quality counters and floors, plus an enlarged balcony are the perks that you expect when entering this price bracket.

18 Brant Street TorontoSpecs
  • Address: #805 19 Brant St.
  • Price: $1,098,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 99
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $748.34
  • Listing agent: Doug Vukasovic / Zoocasa Realty
  • Listing ID: C3765133
18 Brant Street TorontoGood For

This one has a young professional couple written all over it. King West isn't for everybody, but those who like being near to Toronto's most dense concentration of nightclubs will love the idea of being in what seems like the centre of it all.

18 Brant Street TorontoMove On If

Slick looking like condos like this one might be alluring, but there are plenty of buyers still pining for a traditional home with a backyard. $1.1 million might not get you the nicest detached property, but it still buys a decent semi in plenty of neighbourhoods.

18 Brant Street Toronto18 Brant Street Toronto18 Brant Street Toronto18 Brant Street Toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

My Home Viewer

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

New streetcars coming to St. Clair and King St. next

Toronto getting expanded rent control

Earth Day events in Toronto for 2017

Condo of the week: 19 Brant Street

Ontario introducing 15% tax to cool down housing market

Even house boats cost over $1 million in Toronto right now

These adorable lambs are Toronto's newest internet sensation

Now you can get free relationship advice in Toronto