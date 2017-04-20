Condo of the week: 19 Brant Street

Thanks in part to the incredible building boom of condos in Toronto, there are thousands of units spread across the city that look more or less the same.

You know the drill, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, concrete ceilings, and small living area that leads to an even smaller balcony. There's nothing wrong with these spaces, but it's intriguing to note how even slight updates to the formula result in drastic improvements.

When you're shelling out a million or more on a condo, you expect that it'll come with some luxury features that set it apart from all the cookie cutter one bedroom units out there. That and an extra bedroom are what you're buying when you get above the $800K mark.

Take this unit at 19 Brant St., for instance. It's still designed as a soft loft, but floor-to-ceiling windows, a dressed up kitchen, higher quality counters and floors, plus an enlarged balcony are the perks that you expect when entering this price bracket.

Specs

Address: #805 19 Brant St.

Price: $1,098,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $748.34

Listing agent: Doug Vukasovic / Zoocasa Realty

Listing ID: C3765133

Good For

This one has a young professional couple written all over it. King West isn't for everybody, but those who like being near to Toronto's most dense concentration of nightclubs will love the idea of being in what seems like the centre of it all.

Move On If

Slick looking like condos like this one might be alluring, but there are plenty of buyers still pining for a traditional home with a backyard. $1.1 million might not get you the nicest detached property, but it still buys a decent semi in plenty of neighbourhoods.