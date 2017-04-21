City
Suitcase on tracks causes commuter chaos on the TTC

Thank goodness it's Friday because after this morning on the TTC, Torontonians who commute will probably need a quick break.

Earlier today, the Yonge line stopped running between Eglinton and Union station and Line 2 shut down between Broadview and St. George Station. Bloor-Yonge Station was also briefly evacuated.

According to CP24, someone stole a suitcase and threw it onto the tracks. Once police determined the suspicious package was benign, subway service resumed. 

Of course, it's reassuring to see the TTC take situations such as these seriously, but some were left in the lurch as they tried to travel to work.

Ian Robertson

