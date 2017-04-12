City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cibc toronto headquarter

CIBC moving its Toronto headquarters to South Core

City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

South Core is a neighbourhood on the rise, literally. The area south of Front Street will soon be home to a number of new skyscrapers, including the Bay Park Centre with two office towers that'll both be around 50 storeys high.

cibc headquarters toronto

These buildings, at 81 and 141 Bay St., won't be ready until 2020 and 2023, respectively. However, CIBC announced today that it'd be leasing approximately 1.75 million square feet of office space at Bay Park Centre to create an urban campus for 15,000 of its GTA employees.

cibc headquarters toronto

The bank has exclusive naming rights on the two buildings designed by WilkinsonEyre and Adamson Associates, so it'll introduce its rebrand in the coming months.

cibc headquarters toronto

While CIBC seems excited about consolidating its Toronto operations and moving its headquarters here from Commerce Court, for most of us, the really cool part of this project is the one-acre park that'll traverse the train tracks and connect the two buildings.

Thankfully, according to a CIBC news release, it'll be open to the public. As the Toronto Star reports, there will also be a new GO terminal going in at 81 Bay St. Metrolinx and developer Ivanhoé Cambridge announced this in 2014.

Lead photo by

CIBC

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Fring's gets its liquor license suspended due to violations

CIBC moving its Toronto headquarters to South Core

What's open and closed Good Friday 2017 in Toronto

The Beaches have a major flooding problem

New subway route planned for Carlaw Avenue in Leslieville

Rental of the week: 40 Beaty Avenue

Dazzling colour photographs of 1970s and 80s Toronto at night

The top 10 apartment rental websites in Toronto