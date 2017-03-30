The TTC will close a section of Line 1 this weekend

The start of April brings Toronto its first TTC subway closure of the spring, which will be a busy season for scheduled maintenance throughout the system. To kick things off, Line 1 will be closed between King and St. Andrew stations on April 1 and 2.

Only one station will be out of service over the weekend, but it's one of the most important ones in the system. With subway service suspended at Union, those needing to access Toronto's main rail hub will find themselves walking from King Street.

There will be no shuttle buses used for this closure. From an accessibility standpoint, it's also worth mentioning that those requiring an elevator on the Yonge portion of the line will need to use Queen Station, as King isn't equipped with one.

It only gets more trying from here. Next weekend's closure will shut down Line 1 between St. George and Downsview stations.