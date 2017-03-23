TTC looking into use of driverless buses

Self-driving cars don't live in the realm of science fiction anymore. And neither do driverless buses.

That's why the TTC is starting to look into the possibly of adding automated vehicles (AVs) into its fleet. According to the Toronto Star, staff presented a report on AVs to the TTC board yesterdays.

The report indicates that it's far too early to develop a strategic plan for adopting AVs, however, it does look at the pros, cons and limitations of driver-less buses.

As the Star notes, the TTC, for instance, would have to decide whether or not to staff the AVs. And there's been some indication that these vehicles don't perform in inclement weather.

"There are numerous challenges to TTC adoption of AV technology for our conventional bus service. AV technology is still in its infancy but could be realized on public roads in many different ways," says the report.

Since this technology is still emerging, the TTC realizes it has a ways to go before adopting AVs, but it wants to be ahead of the curve.

"The TTC by itself does not have the scale to be a leader in this industry. Once the technology has matured in private operations, the TTC would be happy to become a leader with regards to the use of the technology in the public transit industry," the report continues.