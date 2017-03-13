City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
street signs toronto

Toronto is selling thousands of old street signs

City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're looking for the perfect piece of Toronto memorabilia to decorate your living room or apartment, you should probably check out the on-going street sign auction right now.

There are plenty of signs available, including many in the old acorn style. The signs stay up for 60 days at a time and the starting bid is always $30. Although many signs usually fetch much more than that.

street sign toronto

The city first started selling its decommissioned street signs in April 2014 via the auctioning site Platinum Liquidations. By July, it had already made $35,000 from this initiative.

Three years ago, a Yonge Street sign autographed by Rob Ford went for $3,210.

Lead photo by

wyliepoon

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is selling thousands of old street signs

Toronto mechanic sends out good vibes to the world

The history of schools in Toronto

These are the top paying jobs in Toronto right now

Honest Ed's is now covered in graffiti

More Toronto hotels are about to be turned into condos

Major winter storm expected to dump 25cm of snow on Toronto

Huge turnout for Women's Day march in Toronto