Toronto is selling thousands of old street signs

If you're looking for the perfect piece of Toronto memorabilia to decorate your living room or apartment, you should probably check out the on-going street sign auction right now.

There are plenty of signs available, including many in the old acorn style. The signs stay up for 60 days at a time and the starting bid is always $30. Although many signs usually fetch much more than that.

The city first started selling its decommissioned street signs in April 2014 via the auctioning site Platinum Liquidations. By July, it had already made $35,000 from this initiative.

Three years ago, a Yonge Street sign autographed by Rob Ford went for $3,210.