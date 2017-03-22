Toronto upset after sudden blast of cold weather

It might be spring in Toronto, but it certainly doesn't feel like it today. After temperatures climbed above 10 C yesterday, the mercury dropped more than 20 degrees - it's now sitting at about -9 C outside.

The city's medical officer of health issued a preemptive cold weather alert yesterday, which seemed strange given the relatively balmy weather. By this morning, however, the cold weather alert had ended.

And while you might want to bundle up today, warm weather is (thankfully) on the horizon.

Regardless, it's nice to be able to complain about the less than optimal weather at least one more time.