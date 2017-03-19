City
Toronto temperatures will swing 20 degrees to start spring

Tomorrow is the first day of spring in Toronto, but the weather isn't quite ready to cooperate with the change of seasons this week. While temperatures will be average on Monday and a bit warmer on Tuesday afternoon, a huge drop is forecast for the evening and overnight period.

Environment Canada pegs the high on Tuesday at 8 C, but the low at a chilling -12 C. That's a swing of 20 degrees in less than a day.

toronto weatherIt'll creep up to -2 C on Wednesday, but that's still well below the seasonal average for this time of year, which is over 5 C. If there's good news, the long term forecast calls for warm temperatures to return next weekend. 

In general, March is expected to be a bit cooler than normal, but long term forecasts suggest that below seasonal temperatures should give way to a warm remainder of spring.

A Great Capture

