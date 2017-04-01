City
Derek Flack
Posted 52 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
337 Concord Avenue

Sold! Toronto fixer upper goes for way over asking

City
Derek Flack
Posted 52 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Someone recently bought a time warp in Toronto. Behind the typical facade of a semi-detached home in in Bloorcourt, lies a portal to the early 1970s when linoleum and wood paneling ruled the design trends of the day.

337 Concord Avenue TorontoAlas, you know it's all destined to be scrapped as part of a bright and shiny new reno, but it's fascinating to see inside a home that hasn't had a makeover in 45 years. That basement is Stephen Shore meets Goodfellas — a.k.a. perfect.

337 Concord Avenue TorontoThe dated decor is likely one of the reasons the house was under-listed at $699,000. It was always going to go for over asking in this market; the question was just how much. As it turns out, the sale price came out at just over $1 million.

337 Concord Avenue TorontoSo, if you're wondering what a $1 million semi looks like in Bloorcourt at the moment, there you have it. While the house looks like it has good bones, it's going to take a lot of time and money to update both the interior and rear outdoor space.

337 Concord Avenue TorontoThe Essentials
337 Concord Avenue TorontoWhy it sold for what it did

This has the classic under-listing formula all over it. Set a price that'll lure potential buyers looking to get a deal on a property in need of renovations, show it off, and then let the bidding war begin. $331K over asking isn't as outrageous as it might sound.

337 Concord Avenue TorontoWas it worth it?

Well, let's say that it went for what you'd expect it would. The existing state of the home is less of a factor than you'd think when it's put up for sale. There's plenty of recent examples that underscore this. And now on with the renos!

337 Concord Avenue Toronto337 Concord Avenue Toronto337 Concord Avenue Toronto337 Concord Avenue Toronto

337 Concord Avenue Toronto

337 Concord Avenue Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Sold! Toronto fixer upper goes for way over asking

Toronto cyclist blocks street after car stops in bike lane

Toronto Trump Tower sold for $300 million

Toronto hit by sudden snowstorm and people are not happy

Condo of the week: 40 Westmoreland Avenue #16

The TTC will close a section of Line 1 this weekend

Toronto in awe over this morning's spectacular sunrise

How to look for summer jobs in Toronto right now