Ryerson wants to expand to Brampton

Ryerson University has made some big changes to its downtown campus over the past few years, and it still has plenty of major projects underway.

Now, the school's looking at expanding beyond Toronto to open another a campus in Brampton.

The Toronto Star reports that Ryerson, along with partner Sheridan College, submitted a formal expression of interest to the provincial government in regards to its expansion plans.

Brampton's one of two locations the government of Ontario selected to build new post-secondary facilities, writes the Star, and it'll contribute $180 million to this endeavour. 

Ryerson still has to go through a formal proposal process, so this Brampton campus likely won't come to fruition for a long time, but the wheels are in motion.

Sheridan's Davis campus is already in Brampton.

Ellis Don

